Electric Surge: EV Sales Outpace Petrol Vehicles in EU for First Time

For the first time, fully electric car sales in the European Union surpassed petrol-only vehicles in December. Despite hybrids leading the market, the shift signifies growing acceptance of electric vehicles as the EU plans to ease emission regulations. Increased competition and market adaptation fuel this change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic milestone, fully electric car sales have surpassed petrol-only vehicle sales in the European Union for the first time, as new data from the auto industry group ACEA revealed. This significant shift indicates a growing transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles within the bloc, although hybrids still dominate market shares.

Analysts attribute the dip in petrol vehicle sales to the reclassification of some cars as "mild hybrids," which retain petrol engines but slightly enhance emission reduction capabilities. Despite this change, experts predict that it will take about five more years for electric cars to truly overtake combustion-engine models across Europe.

Meanwhile, the competition in the European electric vehicle market is intensifying, with Chinese brands such as BYD and domestic producers like Volkswagen and BMW introducing new models. The European market experienced a surge in registrations, with total EU car sales jumping nearly 6% in December, signifying a robust growth trend amidst evolving consumer preferences and policy adaptations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

