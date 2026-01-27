Electric Surge: EV Sales Outpace Petrol Vehicles in EU for First Time

In a historic milestone, fully electric car sales have surpassed petrol-only vehicle sales in the European Union for the first time, as new data from the auto industry group ACEA revealed. This significant shift indicates a growing transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles within the bloc, although hybrids still dominate market shares.

Analysts attribute the dip in petrol vehicle sales to the reclassification of some cars as "mild hybrids," which retain petrol engines but slightly enhance emission reduction capabilities. Despite this change, experts predict that it will take about five more years for electric cars to truly overtake combustion-engine models across Europe.

Meanwhile, the competition in the European electric vehicle market is intensifying, with Chinese brands such as BYD and domestic producers like Volkswagen and BMW introducing new models. The European market experienced a surge in registrations, with total EU car sales jumping nearly 6% in December, signifying a robust growth trend amidst evolving consumer preferences and policy adaptations.

