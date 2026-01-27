Eleanor Holmes Norton Retires: A Legacy of Advocacy for D.C.
Eleanor Holmes Norton, a trailblazing civil rights lawyer and staunch advocate for Washington, D.C., announced her retirement after serving as a non-voting delegate in Congress for over three decades. Her tenure was marked by efforts to secure home rule for D.C., often clashing with federal intervention.
Eleanor Holmes Norton, a pioneering civil rights lawyer and unwavering advocate for Washington, D.C., has announced her retirement, capping off an illustrious career that spanned more than three decades in Congress. Her decision, disclosed on Tuesday, marks the end of a significant era in the city's political landscape.
Norton, who served as a non-voting delegate representing D.C., has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years regarding her fitness for office. In a statement, she emphasized the importance of knowing when to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders, highlighting that "For D.C., that time has come."
A Democrat known for her forthright clashes with Republicans, especially over federal intervention in D.C., Norton was a vocal critic of attempts to impose restrictions on the city's policies. As she steps down, a dozen Democrats are gearing up for a primary battle to fill her seat, with the election poised to be a pivotal moment in the district's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democrats Demand Homeland Security Shakeup
Immigration Enforcement Showdown: Congress at Crossroads Over ICE Funding
Democrats Push for Impeachment Proceedings Against Homeland Security Secretary
DMK vs Congress: Power-Sharing Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu
Former Congress Leader Ishwar Singh Joins BJP, Cites Developmental Policies