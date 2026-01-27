Controversy Over UGC's New Equity Regulations Sparks Resignation

Shashi Tomar, an office bearer with the BJP's Mahila Morcha in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, has resigned, citing disapproval of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new equity regulations. Tomar expressed concerns the regulations may exacerbate caste discrimination within higher education.

Despite stepping down, Tomar remains committed to supporting BJP initiatives, specifically those promoting women's empowerment and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ideology. The UGC's regulations have drawn criticism for potentially disadvantaging general category students and shifting the burden of proof onto the accused without adequate safeguards against false accusations.

These new guidelines, introduced on January 13, focus on eliminating caste-based discrimination in universities by establishing special committees and helplines. However, stakeholders fear they might heighten social divisions rather than promote fairness. The situation has sparked widespread debate in academic circles and across social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)