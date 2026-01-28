EU Strengthens Space Independence with Ariane 6 Contract

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has taken a significant step by signing a new contract to launch second-generation Galileo satellites using Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launch system. Announced on Tuesday, this move marks another milestone since Ariane 6 completed its first mission last year.

Historically, the EU relied on Elon Musk's SpaceX for launching strategic satellites, like those in the Galileo constellation, providing autonomous location services independent of the U.S. Global Positioning System. However, under the growing need for independence in defense and security matters, especially since the political shifts in the U.S. with President Trump's return to office, the EU is adjusting its strategy.

Despite this shift, commercial European satellite companies continue to favor SpaceX, benefiting from its cost-effectiveness and larger capacity options, presenting a complex landscape for the EU's space ambitions.

