SpaceX's Trillion-Dollar IPO Ambitions: A New Era in Space Economics

SpaceX is considering a major IPO in mid-2026, aiming to raise $50 billion at a $1.5 trillion valuation. Investor interest is piqued by government and commercial demand for space technologies. Despite initial preference to stay private, success in projects like Starlink prompts this strategic shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:13 IST
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is contemplating a mid-2026 initial public offering (IPO), setting its sights on raising as much as $50 billion with a staggering valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion. Reports from the Financial Times, citing informed sources, suggest this could become the largest IPO in history in terms of deal size.

The company's recent valuation hit about $800 billion during a secondary share sale, highlighting the significant interest in space technology investments. This interest is driven by the growing government demand for satellite technology and heightened consumer enthusiasm for space-based services.

Making preparations for this potential IPO, SpaceX's Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has engaged in discussions and Zoom calls with private investors. Wall Street banks are reportedly being lined up to play pivotal roles in this high-stakes market debut. The anticipation of mega U.S. listings in the financial markets includes SpaceX, alongside AI firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

