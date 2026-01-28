Left Menu

Amazon's Massive Job Cuts: A Tech Industry Wake-Up Call

Amazon announces another round of layoffs, affecting 16,000 employees. The cuts follow a previous reduction of 14,000 jobs in October. Senior Vice President Beth Galetti confirmed the cuts, offering US-based staff 90 days to find new internal roles before severance and benefits kick in.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is slashing 16,000 jobs in its latest mass layoff, marking a significant reshuffling in the tech sector. Beth Galetti, senior vice president, disclosed the information in a blog post on Wednesday.

This decision comes on the heels of a similar move in October, when Amazon laid off 14,000 employees. The company cites a strategic realignment as the reason for these cuts amid industry turbulence.

For US-based employees, Amazon is providing a 90-day window to secure new roles within the company. If unsuccessful, they'll receive severance, outplacement services, and health benefits, reflecting Amazon's supportive stance during this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

