Amazon's Strategic Workforce Streamlining: The Impact of AI and Overhiring

In a significant corporate development, Amazon has confirmed the reduction of 16,000 corporate jobs, a move that completes a strategic plan to slash 30,000 positions since last October. This decision affects nearly 10% of Amazon's corporate workforce, as the company seeks to enhance operational efficiency.

The reductions are part of a broader strategy to reduce bureaucratic layers and promote efficient ownership among its teams, stated Beth Galetti, Amazon's human resources chief. This workforce recalibration reflects the company's response to the rising influence of artificial intelligence and previous pandemic-driven overhiring.

Amazon has faced challenges from its pandemic-era expansion, leading to Tuesday's announcement of further plans to close all remaining Fresh grocery stores and Go markets. These moves are consistent with Amazon's shift towards automation and robotics in its operations, aiming to lower costs and reliance on human labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)