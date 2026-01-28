Patil Automation Secures ₹8.25 Crore Order from Leading Automotive Firm

Patil Automation Limited, a notable player in the realm of welding and robotics-integrated automation systems, has announced a lucrative purchase order from a leading Indian automotive firm, worth ₹8.25 crore. This marks another feather in the cap for the company as it fortifies its order book.

The comprehensive order encompasses the supply of robotic SPOT and MIG welding fixtures, with an integrated panel assembly due for execution by March 31, 2026. This development underscores the growing demand within the domestic automotive arena for advanced automation solutions.

In a statement, Promoter and Managing Director Manoj Patil expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the continued trust and partnership with domestic automotive players. This order, following closely upon a previous ₹6.60 crore order for a car door trim assembly line, affirms the consistent demand for Patil Automation's cutting-edge technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)