Patil Automation Secures ₹8.25 Crore Order from Leading Automotive Firm
Patil Automation Limited has secured a significant purchase order worth ₹8.25 crore from an Indian automotive company. This order, involving robotic welding fixtures, highlights the company's robust pipeline and reinforces its position in the domestic automotive sector.
- Country:
- India
Patil Automation Limited, a notable player in the realm of welding and robotics-integrated automation systems, has announced a lucrative purchase order from a leading Indian automotive firm, worth ₹8.25 crore. This marks another feather in the cap for the company as it fortifies its order book.
The comprehensive order encompasses the supply of robotic SPOT and MIG welding fixtures, with an integrated panel assembly due for execution by March 31, 2026. This development underscores the growing demand within the domestic automotive arena for advanced automation solutions.
In a statement, Promoter and Managing Director Manoj Patil expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the continued trust and partnership with domestic automotive players. This order, following closely upon a previous ₹6.60 crore order for a car door trim assembly line, affirms the consistent demand for Patil Automation's cutting-edge technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patil Automation
- India
- automotive
- order
- robotic welding
- MIG
- SPOT
- assembly
- automation
- industry
ALSO READ
Netherlands and Bangladesh Secure T20 World Cup Spots
Andhra Pradesh Politics Under Spotlight: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Crucial Meetings in Delhi
Bhagyanagar's Call to Action: Deportation Demands for Illegal Immigrants
US News Highlights: Trump Accounts, Immigration Disputes, and High-Profile Legal Challenges
Texas Halts H-1B Visa Petitions, Impacting Skilled Immigration