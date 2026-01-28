Unveiling the Universe: New Insights in Modern Science

Astronomers have achieved a remarkable feat, mapping the dark matter distribution in the universe using data from the James Webb Space Telescope. This detailed chart, spanning an area nearly three times the size of the full moon, enhances our understanding of this mysterious substance making up most cosmic matter.

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme has contracted the Ariane 6 rocket to launch the next generation of Galileo satellites. This move underscores the EU's commitment to advancing space technology, providing improved navigation and communication services globally.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set the 'Doomsday Clock' to 85 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been, highlighting escalating global nuclear risks and technological threats. This symbolic clock aims to raise awareness of the precarious state of global affairs.

In Hong Kong, scientists have developed an AI-powered weather prediction model capable of forecasting extreme weather events up to four hours in advance. This innovation is a significant leap in climate change preparedness, offering crucial time for emergency response teams to act.

