Ticking Towards Midnight: Global Risks and the Doomsday Clock's Close Approach

The Doomsday Clock is now set to 85 seconds before midnight, the closest to global annihilation since its inception. Major concerns include nuclear tensions, artificial intelligence misuse, and climate change. Global leaders' actions, particularly from Russia, China, and the U.S., are heightening these risks.

Updated: 27-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:44 IST
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set its iconic Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight, marking the closest perceived threat to humanity since the clock's inception. Nuclear aggression from powers like the U.S., Russia, and China, crumbling nuclear arms control agreements, and the rise of AI threats were cited as principal dangers.

Concerns continue as the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia teeters on expiration, with no formal response from President Trump on extending it. Global tensions heighten with military conflicts and nationalistic postures, pushing the world towards potential nuclear proliferation and climate disasters.

Experts, including Maria Ressa, warn of an 'information Armageddon' fueled by technology and misinformation, exacerbating global crises. Founded in 1945, the Bulletin aims to underscore the dire need for international cooperation to mitigate existential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

