India and Russia Eye Joint Production of Advanced Fighter Jets

India and Russia engage in technical discussions to explore joint production of the Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet in India. Discussions also include licensed production of the jets at Indian facilities and collaboration on the Superjet-100. These efforts aim to deepen bilateral cooperation in aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant development for the aviation industry, India and Russia are advancing technical talks to potentially co-produce the 5th-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet within India's borders. This collaboration was highlighted by Vadim Badekha, CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation, at the Wings India air show.

Russia showcased its latest aircraft models, including the Ilyushin Il-114-300 and Sukhoi SJ-100, marking its investment in regional transport solutions. Discussions also cover the licensed production of the Su-57 fighters using Indian industry resources, with ongoing consultations to iron out the details.

Meanwhile, an agreement between United Aircraft Corporation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited aims to produce the Superjet-100 regionally. The move seeks to localize the production of aircraft components and respond to geopolitical challenges by utilizing all-Russian parts, thereby mitigating Western sanctions' impact on Russia's aviation projects.

