Left Menu

Amazon Unveils Massive Job Cuts Amid Strategic Restructuring

Amazon has confirmed significant layoffs, totaling 16,000 corporate jobs, as part of a larger restructuring strategy led by CEO Andy Jassy. These cuts are part of Amazon's attempt to streamline operations and terminate less effective business units. The move also highlights the increasing influence of AI on job dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:15 IST
Amazon Unveils Massive Job Cuts Amid Strategic Restructuring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic maneuver, Amazon confirmed on Wednesday the elimination of 16,000 corporate positions, completing a plan for 30,000 layoffs since October. This decision reflects CEO Andy Jassy's broader objectives of reducing bureaucracy and exiting underperforming ventures.

The comprehensive job cuts come amid Amazon's decision to shutter its Fresh grocery stores and Go markets, as well as the discontinuation of its Amazon One biometric payment system. These cuts impact nearly 10% of the corporate workforce, marking the largest employment reduction in the company's history, surpassing previous figures.

Amazon's shift echoes a broader trend in the tech industry, where AI advancements are reshaping labor dynamics. Despite the immediate loss of jobs, executives globally predict that new opportunities will arise, driven by the ongoing technological evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026