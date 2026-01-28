Amazon Unveils Massive Job Cuts Amid Strategic Restructuring

In a strategic maneuver, Amazon confirmed on Wednesday the elimination of 16,000 corporate positions, completing a plan for 30,000 layoffs since October. This decision reflects CEO Andy Jassy's broader objectives of reducing bureaucracy and exiting underperforming ventures.

The comprehensive job cuts come amid Amazon's decision to shutter its Fresh grocery stores and Go markets, as well as the discontinuation of its Amazon One biometric payment system. These cuts impact nearly 10% of the corporate workforce, marking the largest employment reduction in the company's history, surpassing previous figures.

Amazon's shift echoes a broader trend in the tech industry, where AI advancements are reshaping labor dynamics. Despite the immediate loss of jobs, executives globally predict that new opportunities will arise, driven by the ongoing technological evolution.

