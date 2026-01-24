Left Menu

Massive Data Breach Exposes Credentials of 149 Million Accounts

A cybersecurity report unveiled that login details for over 149 million accounts across various online platforms have been exposed. The unprotected database, amounting to 96 GB of raw data, includes sensitive credentials from major internet services and poses a significant security risk, potentially leading to fraud and identity theft.

A recent cybersecurity report by Jeremiah Fowler has uncovered a data breach exposing credentials for over 149 million accounts from internet giants like Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, and Netflix. The breach highlights significant security vulnerabilities as the database was unprotected and publicly accessible.

The leak involves an astronomical 96 GB of raw credential data compromising over 48 million Gmail, 17 million Facebook, and millions more accounts on other platforms. This exposure allows potential miscreants to automate credential-stuffing attacks, increasing the risks of fraud and identity theft.

Fowler emphasized the dangerous implications of compromised '.gov' domain credentials, which could be exploited for spear-phishing and unauthorized network access, posing severe national security threats. The scandal underlines a pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information globally.

