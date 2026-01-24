Massive Data Breach Exposes Credentials of 149 Million Accounts

A recent cybersecurity report by Jeremiah Fowler has uncovered a data breach exposing credentials for over 149 million accounts from internet giants like Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, and Netflix. The breach highlights significant security vulnerabilities as the database was unprotected and publicly accessible.

The leak involves an astronomical 96 GB of raw credential data compromising over 48 million Gmail, 17 million Facebook, and millions more accounts on other platforms. This exposure allows potential miscreants to automate credential-stuffing attacks, increasing the risks of fraud and identity theft.

Fowler emphasized the dangerous implications of compromised '.gov' domain credentials, which could be exploited for spear-phishing and unauthorized network access, posing severe national security threats. The scandal underlines a pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)