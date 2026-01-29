Left Menu

Nokia's Leadership Shift: Embracing AI Amidst Financial Challenges

Nokia's chair Sari Baldauf is stepping down, with Timo Ihamuotila proposed as successor. Despite AI-driven quarterly earnings, Nokia faces profit margins pressure due to U.S. tariffs and a weak dollar. The company's restructuring efforts continue as it aims to balance challenges in the 5G market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:02 IST
Nokia's Leadership Shift: Embracing AI Amidst Financial Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finland's Nokia announced on Thursday that its longtime chair, Sari Baldauf, will step down. The telecom giant is proposing Timo Ihamuotila, current vice chair, as her successor. The company met quarterly earnings expectations driven by its pivot towards artificial intelligence.

Baldauf, a key figure in Nokia's history, had returned to chair the board in 2020 after her influential tenure from 1994 to 2005, a period during which Nokia became a global leader in the mobile phone sector. Ihamuotila served as Nokia's chief financial officer between 2009 and 2016 and will leave Swiss group ABB by 2026.

Despite a 3% drop in comparable operating profit for the fourth quarter compared to last year, Nokia's earnings matched analyst forecasts. While restructuring efforts are underway, challenges such as U.S. import tariffs and a weaker dollar are squeezing profit margins, necessitating possible cost cuts. The company forecasts a rise in operating profits by 2026, though dividends are set to remain stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026