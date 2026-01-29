Rural India Drives Surge in Internet Users

India's internet user base has surged past 950 million in 2025, propelled largely by the rapid expansion of rural connectivity and growing adoption of artificial intelligence, according to a newly released IAMAI report.

Rural regions contributed a significant 57% to the active internet user base, accounting for approximately 548 million users. This development signals a notable shift in digital adoption dynamics, as rural areas rapidly catch up to their urban counterparts.

The report highlights a widespread embrace of AI features such as voice and image search, particularly among younger users, and identifies short-video consumption and evolving online shopping habits as major growth drivers.

