Left Menu

Rural India Drives Surge in Internet Users

India's internet users surpassed 950 million in 2025, largely due to rural connectivity and AI adoption, says an IAMAI report. Rural users form 57% of the base, while AI and short-video contribute to growth. Urban and rural shopping habits are evolving with quick and social commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:57 IST
Rural India Drives Surge in Internet Users
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's internet user base has surged past 950 million in 2025, propelled largely by the rapid expansion of rural connectivity and growing adoption of artificial intelligence, according to a newly released IAMAI report.

Rural regions contributed a significant 57% to the active internet user base, accounting for approximately 548 million users. This development signals a notable shift in digital adoption dynamics, as rural areas rapidly catch up to their urban counterparts.

The report highlights a widespread embrace of AI features such as voice and image search, particularly among younger users, and identifies short-video consumption and evolving online shopping habits as major growth drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026