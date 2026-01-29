Left Menu

India's Electronics Boom: Beyond the Seventh Largest Export

The Indian electronics sector has transformed, with the incentive scheme pushing mobile manufacturing to Rs 9.34 lakh crore production and Rs 5.12 lakh crore exports by September 2025. The structural change has positioned electronics as India's third-largest and fastest-growing export category, driven by mobile production advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:39 IST
India's electronics sector is witnessing an unprecedented transformation, with a government incentive scheme catapulting mobile phone manufacturing to remarkable heights. Production has soared to Rs 9.34 lakh crore, with exports reaching Rs 5.12 lakh crore, according to the 2025-26 Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.

Since the scheme's inception in April 2020, the sector advanced from the seventh to the third largest export category by financial year 2025, and is on track to become the second-largest. A near 30-fold increase in mobile manufacturing led the growth, contributing a significant Rs 5.45 lakh crore by FY'25.

The survey highlighted the strategic shift towards semiconductor independence through the India Semiconductor Mission. Efforts include 10 approved projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore, bolstering domestic capabilities. Such initiatives aim to mitigate risks posed by supply chain vulnerabilities and cement India's position in the global semiconductor arena.

