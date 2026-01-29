AI Investments: A Double-Edged Sword for Tech Giants

Big Tech companies have sent a sharp message that AI investments will be cheered if they bolster strong growth, as seen with Meta's 9% stock surge following its earnings report. In stark contrast, Microsoft faced a 10% stock decline due to unremarkable cloud business performance.

Meta experienced a robust 24% revenue boost largely due to improved AI-driven ad targeting, projecting even greater growth ahead. Conversely, Microsoft faced scrutiny over its commitment to OpenAI, responsible for 45% of its cloud backlog, and the risk it poses amid fierce AI competition.

Tesla also joins the AI drive, with plans to double its spending on AI and related projects. However, analysts warn of a growing divide between tech firms' ambitious AI goals and investor expectations for quick returns, creating tension on Wall Street.

