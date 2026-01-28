Left Menu

Kerala-Karnataka Language Debate: Unfounded Concerns Over Malayalam Bill

Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressed Karnataka's concerns about making Malayalam the compulsory first language in schools, asserting the bill respects linguistic minority rights. The law, aligning with the National Curriculum Framework, permits non-Malayalam speakers to study their mother tongue. Opposition from Karnataka arises over its impact on Kannada speakers in Kasaragod.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:12 IST
Kerala-Karnataka Language Debate: Unfounded Concerns Over Malayalam Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed Karnataka's concerns regarding the newly passed Malayalam Language Bill, stating that the law does not infringe on the constitutional rights of linguistic minorities.

In a letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Vijayan clarified that while Malayalam is made the first language in schools, provisions allow students to study their own mother tongue alongside it. The legislation supports cultural ties and cooperative federalism, according to Vijayan.

Despite the Kerala Assembly's approval of the bill, opposition voices, particularly from Karnataka, have challenged its implications for Kannada speakers in regions like Kasaragod, asserting no language should be forcibly imposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026