Beyond the Curve 2026: Reframing the AI Agenda for Enterprises
Brillio's new report, 'Beyond the Curve 2026,' introduces a comprehensive vision for integrating AI into enterprises. It emphasizes the significance of aligning strategy, technology, and talent to unlock scalable value. The report underscores how AI can drive operational resilience and growth by moving beyond isolated experiments.
In a bold move to reshape the AI landscape for enterprises, Brillio has launched its flagship report titled 'Beyond the Curve 2026.' This report offers a fresh perspective on embedding AI deeply into business operations, showcasing its role as a pivotal capability rather than a mere tool.
Central to the report is Brillio's AI accelerator platform, ADAM, which emphasizes transforming scattered AI pilots into structured, outcome-driven strategies. As articulated by Brillio's CTO, Chander Damodaran, companies need an integrated approach that combines strategic planning, platform-centric innovation, and AI-native talent to truly leverage AI's potential.
The report also pinpoints four key business areas—cost optimization, digital transformation, customer experience, and new business models—that can harness AI for scalable growth. By aligning AI with these priorities, enterprises can enhance decision-making and offer personalized customer experiences.
