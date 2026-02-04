Beyond the Curve 2026: Reframing the AI Agenda for Enterprises

In a bold move to reshape the AI landscape for enterprises, Brillio has launched its flagship report titled 'Beyond the Curve 2026.' This report offers a fresh perspective on embedding AI deeply into business operations, showcasing its role as a pivotal capability rather than a mere tool.

Central to the report is Brillio's AI accelerator platform, ADAM, which emphasizes transforming scattered AI pilots into structured, outcome-driven strategies. As articulated by Brillio's CTO, Chander Damodaran, companies need an integrated approach that combines strategic planning, platform-centric innovation, and AI-native talent to truly leverage AI's potential.

The report also pinpoints four key business areas—cost optimization, digital transformation, customer experience, and new business models—that can harness AI for scalable growth. By aligning AI with these priorities, enterprises can enhance decision-making and offer personalized customer experiences.

