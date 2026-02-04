HAESL Partners with HCLTech for Digital Overhaul
Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd has partnered with HCLTech to modernize its maintenance operations using the iMRO/4 solution. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, ensure real-time data visibility, and improve compliance. The integration with SAP S/4HANA will streamline workflow and promote operational growth.
- Country:
- India
Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL) is teaming up with Indian IT firm HCLTech to advance its maintenance operations. The move is part of a strategic endeavor to modernize and streamline HAESL's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) processes.
The collaboration is expected to increase efficiency, scalability, and provide real-time data visibility, facilitating quicker decision-making and better resource utilization. HCLTech will deploy its asset management solution, iMRO/4, as HAESL's new Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.
By incorporating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, HAESL will enhance end-to-end traceability and offer a comprehensive workflow view from induction to release, thereby reducing barriers and improving execution efficiency. This partnership signifies a crucial step toward long-term growth and operational excellence, according to Ravinder Bedi, HAESL's General Manager of Finance & Administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HAESL
- HCLTech
- maintenance
- repair
- overhaul
- IT
- modernization
- digital
- efficiency
- scalability
ALSO READ
Historic Exposition: Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha Unveiled in Sri Lanka
Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide