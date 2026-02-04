HAESL Partners with HCLTech for Digital Overhaul

Left Menu

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd has partnered with HCLTech to modernize its maintenance operations using the iMRO/4 solution. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, ensure real-time data visibility, and improve compliance. The integration with SAP S/4HANA will streamline workflow and promote operational growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL) is teaming up with Indian IT firm HCLTech to advance its maintenance operations. The move is part of a strategic endeavor to modernize and streamline HAESL's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) processes.

The collaboration is expected to increase efficiency, scalability, and provide real-time data visibility, facilitating quicker decision-making and better resource utilization. HCLTech will deploy its asset management solution, iMRO/4, as HAESL's new Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

By incorporating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, HAESL will enhance end-to-end traceability and offer a comprehensive workflow view from induction to release, thereby reducing barriers and improving execution efficiency. This partnership signifies a crucial step toward long-term growth and operational excellence, according to Ravinder Bedi, HAESL's General Manager of Finance & Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

