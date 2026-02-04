HAESL Partners with HCLTech for Digital Overhaul

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL) is teaming up with Indian IT firm HCLTech to advance its maintenance operations. The move is part of a strategic endeavor to modernize and streamline HAESL's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) processes.

The collaboration is expected to increase efficiency, scalability, and provide real-time data visibility, facilitating quicker decision-making and better resource utilization. HCLTech will deploy its asset management solution, iMRO/4, as HAESL's new Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

By incorporating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, HAESL will enhance end-to-end traceability and offer a comprehensive workflow view from induction to release, thereby reducing barriers and improving execution efficiency. This partnership signifies a crucial step toward long-term growth and operational excellence, according to Ravinder Bedi, HAESL's General Manager of Finance & Administration.

