Dexian's Bold Vision: Building Futures Through Innovation in India

Dexian, under the leadership of Global CEO Maruf Ahmed, opens a strategic office in India, highlighting its role in global growth. The office stands as a hub for innovation, talent empowerment, and meaningful impact, with a focus on client-centric solutions and a strong leadership team driving progress.

  • India

Dexian, a leader in talent consulting and technology solutions, has announced the opening of its new strategic office in India. Spearheaded by Global CEO Maruf Ahmed, this move underscores India's pivotal role in Dexian's global growth strategy through technology services, workforce solutions, and innovative client engagement.

The new office, located in India, is set to be more than just a workspace; it's a symbol of Dexian's dedication to empowering local talent and fostering an ecosystem where talent and innovation thrive. Maruf Ahmed emphasizes that India will be a cornerstone of the company's success, supporting hundreds of clients globally.

With a diverse and experienced leadership team, Dexian's Indian operations will focus on providing next-generation staffing and consulting solutions. The company aims to drive meaningful innovation and ensure excellence across its global platform, furthering its commitment to a business model rooted in purpose and progress.

