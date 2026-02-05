ISRO's Ambitious Leap: Reusable Launch Vehicles and Future Missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making strides in developing reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology, underscoring its commitment to cost-efficient space access. ISRO chairman Dr. V Narayanan highlighted the progress during a convocation ceremony at D Y Patil International University.

Narayanan emphasized that these advancements position India uniquely, not in competition with private sector entities like SpaceX, but serving the nation's interests. He elaborated on the ambitious Gaganyaan mission planned for 2027, with multiple uncrewed trials set before the manned flight.

Reflecting on forthcoming missions, Narayanan confirmed that Chandrayaan-4 and 5 are slated for around 2028, alongside the progressing Shukrayaan mission. Despite recent challenges in PSLV launches, ISRO maintains a learning approach. Under Prime Minister Modi, the agency aims to expand India's space economy to 8% from the current 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)