Controversy Stirs Over Tirupati Laddu Adulteration

Facing accusations from the TDP regarding the adulteration of Tirupati Laddu, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy clarified that the CFTRI report did not confirm the presence of animal fat. He highlighted that the allegations were being exaggerated and addressed the past relaxation of tender norms for ghee supplies.

Updated: 05-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Facing intense scrutiny over the alleged adulteration of the sacred Tirupati Laddu, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy addressed claims that ghee used in its preparation contained animal fat. He asserted that the CFTRI report from 2022 did not confirm such adulteration.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Reddy, along with other YSRCP legislators, responded to accusations from the TDP. He clarified that any implications of animal fat presence were false and criticized the TDP-led NDA government's claims of report suppression.

Highlighting procedural flaws from the past, Reddy noted that tender norms had been relaxed between 2014-2019 under TDP's administration, affecting ghee supply. An expert committee was established in 2017 to address these issues, emphasizing the need for transparency and competitive bidding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

