Mastek Denies Acquisition Talks: Focuses on Strategic Growth

Mastek, a mid-tier IT powerhouse, has confirmed it is not actively discussing any potential deals with Zensar Technologies, focusing instead on its independent growth trajectory, according to CEO Umang Nahata.

Nahata revealed to PTI that despite receiving unsolicited offers due to its 'undervalued' status, Mastek remains committed to enhancing its business operations, particularly capitalizing on opportunities in the medium term. Media reports previously suggested a deal might be worth over USD 800 million, but Nahata denied any active negotiations.

With a focus on competency and market strategies, Mastek has witnessed a 12 percent workforce reduction, boosting revenue per employee. The company plans to strengthen its presence in the US market amid improving Indo-US ties, while share negotiations remain off the table, even with some liquidity-motivated promoter sell-offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)