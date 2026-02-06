Science Updates: From Jupiter's True Size to SpaceX's Ambitions

Firefighters are arduously working to extinguish a fire at the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research in Darmstadt, Germany. The blaze, involving roughly 130 firefighters, started in the power supply of a particle accelerator and has resulted in thick plumes of smoke.

NASA's Juno spacecraft has provided new measurements indicating that Jupiter is a tiny bit smaller than earlier calculations suggested. This slight adjustment in size helps enhance understanding of the gas giant's interior structure, offering fresh insights into its complex composition.

The scientific community continues to observe a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy using radio telescopes from New Mexico and South Africa. The black hole, observed belching jets after consuming a star, reveals the mysterious behaviors associated with these celestial phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)