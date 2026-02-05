Supermassive Black Hole's Epic 'Indigestion' Unveiled in New Study

In an exceptional astronomical discovery, researchers have been monitoring a supermassive black hole displaying extreme and prolonged activity following the consumption of a star. Operating primarily through radio telescopes in New Mexico and South Africa, scientists are fascinated by the resulting luminous jet of energy in the universe.

The black hole, located some 665 million light-years away, devoured a red dwarf star, a process culminating in a monumental release of material persisting for an unprecedented six years. Notably, the observed luminosity of the jet emanating from the black hole is about 50 times brighter than when it was first detected.

Astrophysicists, including University of Oregon's Yvette Cendes, express intrigue at the intensity and duration of this phenomenon, attributing it partially to unsolved dynamics involving magnetic fields around the black hole. The scientific community remains eager to determine how long the cosmic jet will continue at this magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)