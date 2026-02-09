Elon Musk's Lunar Vision: A 'Self-Growing City' on the Moon

In a groundbreaking shift, Elon Musk revealed that SpaceX will prioritize establishing a 'self-growing city' on the moon, hoping to achieve this ambitious feat within a decade. The announcement marks a shift from Musk's long-held goal of colonizing Mars, positing the moon as a speedier goal to secure civilization's future.

Amid an intensifying space race with China, the United States is keen to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Musk's company, SpaceX, is also strengthening its technological base by acquiring xAI, potentially paving the way for space-based data centers optimized for AI developments.

A potential public offering later this year could amass $50 billion, further amplifying SpaceX's financial muscle. While predominantly funded by its commercial Starlink system, SpaceX continues as a significant contractor for NASA's Artemis moon program, tasked with landing astronauts on the lunar surface utilizing the Starship spacecraft.

