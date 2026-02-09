Left Menu

Karnataka's New Innovation Wave: Deep Tech and Blue Economy

Karnataka is transitioning into a hub for innovation, focusing on deep tech and marine technologies. The state plans to enact policies to foster intellectual property creation and sustainability in the blue economy. Atria University launched a platform to accelerate this progress through strategic academic and industry partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:26 IST
Karnataka is poised to evolve as a nucleus for cutting-edge innovation, driven by deep tech and marine technologies, the state's IT Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Atria Beyonder Labs at Atria University, Kharge emphasized Karnataka's transition beyond just services to becoming a thriving hub for intellectual property and invention.

Kharge noted that the government is committed to policies supporting deep tech and sustainability, unveiling plans for a marine-focused Ocean Farming Policy, alongside initiatives in AI, biotech, and data frameworks aimed at green growth.

