Karnataka's New Innovation Wave: Deep Tech and Blue Economy

Karnataka is poised to evolve as a nucleus for cutting-edge innovation, driven by deep tech and marine technologies, the state's IT Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Atria Beyonder Labs at Atria University, Kharge emphasized Karnataka's transition beyond just services to becoming a thriving hub for intellectual property and invention.

Kharge noted that the government is committed to policies supporting deep tech and sustainability, unveiling plans for a marine-focused Ocean Farming Policy, alongside initiatives in AI, biotech, and data frameworks aimed at green growth.