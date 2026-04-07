Puducherry Statehood and Political Tensions: DMK's R Siva Campaigns for Change

DMK leader R Siva is campaigning for re-election in the Villianur Assembly Constituency, emphasizing statehood for Puducherry and increased job opportunities for the youth. During his electoral run, Siva criticized the AINRC-BJP government, alleging poor governance and excessive interference from central authorities.

Siva claims that Puducherry citizens desire governance by elected officials rather than appointed positions. He targets the ruling for stalled industrial growth and unresolved infrastructure projects, including the long-delayed airport expansion and IT park development.

The Congress-DMK alliance is strained, with issues over constituency nominations. Amidst these political tensions, Siva remains confident in his campaign, supported by the acknowledgment of his good work by constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)