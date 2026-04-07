Lin Yu-ting's Bronze Comeback: From Gender Row to Asian Boxing Glory
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting secured a bronze at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships, marking her return to competition after a gender-eligibility controversy overshadowed her Olympic gold win in Paris 2024. Cleared by World Boxing, Lin stepped up to the 60kg division, learning from her semi-final match ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:35 IST
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships on Monday, her first since a gender-eligibility controversy clouded her Olympic victory in Paris 2024.
Lin had previously refrained from global competition due to a new World Boxing policy mandating mandatory sex testing for female competitors. Following an appeal, she rejoined the arena in Mongolia.
Competing in the 60kg division, Lin lost to North Korea's Won Un Gyong but remains hopeful for future contests like the Asian Games in Nagoya, despite acknowledging a need to enhance her physical condition and adaptability to new competitors' tactics.
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