Left Menu

India's Ambitious Drive: Leading Global Electric Mobility

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy outlines India's plan to become a global leader in electric mobility, emphasizing innovation and sustainable growth. The government supports this with initiatives like the PM E-DRIVE scheme for charging stations. The sector faces challenges, notably in charging infrastructure, requiring collaborative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST
India's Ambitious Drive: Leading Global Electric Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India aims to become a frontrunner in the global electric mobility sector, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced at the 5th Global Electrification Mobility Summit. The nation seeks to transition from mere adoption to influential leadership, moving from scale to strategic depth in the electric vehicle journey.

Citing a NITI Aayog report, Kumaraswamy highlighted electric mobility as both an environmental necessity and a lucrative economic opportunity. Service delivery transformations with connected vehicles and data-driven fleet management are part of this vision. India's digital prowess and startup ecosystem place it at the forefront of innovation in this sector.

Key government initiatives include the PM E-DRIVE scheme, aiming to establish over 70,000 charging stations, and customs exemptions for critical minerals manufacturing. However, challenges such as charging infrastructure inadequacies remain, necessitating coherent efforts from government, industry, and academia for robust development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
2
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India
3
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Gro...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026