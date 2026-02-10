India's Ambitious Drive: Leading Global Electric Mobility

India aims to become a frontrunner in the global electric mobility sector, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced at the 5th Global Electrification Mobility Summit. The nation seeks to transition from mere adoption to influential leadership, moving from scale to strategic depth in the electric vehicle journey.

Citing a NITI Aayog report, Kumaraswamy highlighted electric mobility as both an environmental necessity and a lucrative economic opportunity. Service delivery transformations with connected vehicles and data-driven fleet management are part of this vision. India's digital prowess and startup ecosystem place it at the forefront of innovation in this sector.

Key government initiatives include the PM E-DRIVE scheme, aiming to establish over 70,000 charging stations, and customs exemptions for critical minerals manufacturing. However, challenges such as charging infrastructure inadequacies remain, necessitating coherent efforts from government, industry, and academia for robust development.

