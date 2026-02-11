Left Menu

IAF Eyes Future with New-Gen Aircraft Expansion

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to induct more new-generation aircraft, including MRFA like Rafale, as discussed by Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor. The decision is pending, with newer models expected in inventory soon, highlighted during Exercise Vayu Shakti showcasing IAF's role in Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:20 IST
  • India

The Indian Air Force is set to expand its fleet with a new wave of next-generation aircraft, announced Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, at a press briefing on Wednesday. This revelation comes ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti, aiming to showcase the strength and agility of the force.

While addressing the capabilities of the Rafale fighter jet, Kapoor described it as a 'hero' during Operation Sindoor, indicating the aircraft's continued significance within the IAF's strategic framework. Despite the acclaim for Rafale, the decision to induct these or other multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) remains under deliberation.

The IAF's inventory might soon see the inclusion of a broader range of fighter jets including the Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, and Jaguar, during Exercise Vayu Shakti. This move underscores the Air Force's dynamic role in national defense, as emphasized by Kapoor.

