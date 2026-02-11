India's Data Centres: The Backbone of a Digital Revolution

India's burgeoning digital economy heavily relies on its rapidly expanding network of data centres. These facilities are pivotal in supporting the country's adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital payments, forming the core of 'New India's' technological triumph.

As tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon pour billions into Indian data centers, government incentives such as tax holidays have further bolstered the industry. India's growing influence in AI is evident as it prepares to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, attracting substantial global interest.

With investments poised to exceed USD 200 billion, the significance of data centres has grown beyond peripheral status, becoming mission-critical assets driving India's economic progress.