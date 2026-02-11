Left Menu

India's Data Centres: The Backbone of a Digital Revolution

India's data centres are crucial to its expanding digital economy, supporting AI, cloud computing, and digital payments. With major tech firms investing billions into these infrastructures and government incentives in place, India is emerging as a leader in AI adoption, hosting significant global AI events.

Updated: 11-02-2026 15:35 IST
India's burgeoning digital economy heavily relies on its rapidly expanding network of data centres. These facilities are pivotal in supporting the country's adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital payments, forming the core of 'New India's' technological triumph.

As tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon pour billions into Indian data centers, government incentives such as tax holidays have further bolstered the industry. India's growing influence in AI is evident as it prepares to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, attracting substantial global interest.

With investments poised to exceed USD 200 billion, the significance of data centres has grown beyond peripheral status, becoming mission-critical assets driving India's economic progress.

