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Tea Industry's Call for Policy Clarity and Support Amid Land Transfer Concerns

The Tea Association of India (TAI) has urged the Assam government to provide clearer guidelines and address concerns over housing land transfers to tea garden workers. Highlighting potential financial and legal complications, TAI seeks policy support to address export challenges amid geopolitical tensions and demands recognition of in-kind benefits for wage computation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:57 IST
Tea Industry's Call for Policy Clarity and Support Amid Land Transfer Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The Tea Association of India (TAI) is urging the Assam government to clarify guidelines regarding a newly amended law facilitating the transfer of housing land to tea workers. At TAI's 37th Biennial General Meeting, President Shailja Mehta emphasized that industry concerns, including mortgage and legal complexities, should be addressed.

Mehta pointed out that the Land Ceiling Act doesn't extend to company-built assets, urging the state to ensure adequate compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 if transfers proceed. The transfer could also maintain management liabilities without legal amendments.

Geopolitical tensions threaten Indian tea exports, warns TAI, highlighting the need for policy support and diversification. Despite 2025's record export earnings, disruptions could impact traditional markets and logistics. TAI also seeks government action on subsidy payments and recognition of in-kind benefits within wage calculations.

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