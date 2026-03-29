Rain Delays Amit Shah's Assam Rally

Union Minister Amit Shah's election rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli assembly constituency faced delays on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, a BJP leader disclosed. Scheduled to begin at 11 am, Shah's helicopter could not depart due to the adverse weather conditions.

Subsequently, Amit Shah opted to travel by road to Dhekiajuli, a distance of approximately 133 kilometers, the BJP representative reported. The journey was expected to take three hours. Shah was set to address two campaign events for ministers Ashok Singhal and Chandramohan Patowary.

Arriving in Assam on Saturday evening, Shah participated in a roadshow alongside candidates from the BJP and its allies, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the Gauhati Parliamentary constituency. Assam's assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)