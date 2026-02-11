Brazil's Middle-Class Tax Break: Economic Boost or Political Maneuver?

A newly implemented tax break for Brazil's middle-class households is cutting the number of income taxpayers nearly in half. This move, by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aims to fortify his already promising standing in early polls for an upcoming re-election bid.

The taxation overhaul, a key promise from Lula's 2022 campaign, expands his appeal beyond his base among low-income Brazilians. By stimulating consumer spending among those who are more likely to spend than save, it offers an injection into the economy, albeit at the cost of expanding the national debt.

While popular, the measure has its critics. Economists argue the policy benefits are unsustainable in the long run. As it stands, about 11.3 million taxpayers have seen their tax obligations erased, helping to shift the electoral landscape even as it stirs debate about genuine economic growth and debt management.

(With inputs from agencies.)