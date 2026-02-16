DUSQ: Pioneering Sleep Restoration with ₹24 Crore Seed Funding

DUSQ, the cutting-edge sleep science company, has raised an impressive ₹24 crore in seed funding, spearheaded by Fireside Ventures and supported by Antler India, Climber Capital, and several others.

The funds are earmarked for expanding DUSQ's revolutionary neuroscience and hardware teams, enhancing IP development, and bolstering its in-house sleep laboratory. As it readies for an ambitious U.S. launch, DUSQ is set to disrupt the sleep technology landscape with its focus on biological regulation over mere tracking.

Co-founded by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Shalmali Kadu, and Mitansh Khurana, DUSQ stands on the cusp of redefining the global sleep solutions sector by shifting the conversation from optimization to genuine sleep restoration.

