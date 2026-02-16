Left Menu

DUSQ: Pioneering Sleep Restoration with ₹24 Crore Seed Funding

DUSQ, a sleep science company, has secured ₹24 crore in seed funding led by Fireside Ventures. The funds will aid the expansion of its sleep regulation platform as it prepares for a U.S. launch. The company emphasizes biological regulation over tracking, positioning itself as a leader in the sleep economy.

Updated: 16-02-2026 17:24 IST
  • India

DUSQ, the cutting-edge sleep science company, has raised an impressive ₹24 crore in seed funding, spearheaded by Fireside Ventures and supported by Antler India, Climber Capital, and several others.

The funds are earmarked for expanding DUSQ's revolutionary neuroscience and hardware teams, enhancing IP development, and bolstering its in-house sleep laboratory. As it readies for an ambitious U.S. launch, DUSQ is set to disrupt the sleep technology landscape with its focus on biological regulation over mere tracking.

Co-founded by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Shalmali Kadu, and Mitansh Khurana, DUSQ stands on the cusp of redefining the global sleep solutions sector by shifting the conversation from optimization to genuine sleep restoration.

