India's Robotic Revolution: Ottonomy Inc's Autonomous Delivery Ecosystem Unveiled

Ottonomy Inc has debuted its autonomous delivery ecosystem, featuring advanced robotics and AI innovations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The system, integrating smart infrastructure and drone logistics, enhances logistics in healthcare and industrial environments, marking a pivotal step in global autonomous delivery led by Indian technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ottonomy Inc has officially revealed its comprehensive autonomous delivery ecosystem at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, spotlighting the transformative power of Made-in-India robotics and artificial intelligence in reshaping logistics across healthcare and industrial landscapes.

This ecosystem features Ottonomy's Level-4 autonomous 'Ottobots', complete with smart storage 'Arrive Points' from Arrive AI, coupled with drone logistics proficiency from Skyeair Mobility. The platform enables seamless, unattended goods movement without manual intervention, making a mark in both U.S. medical facilities and global industrial sites.

A recent deployment at Hancock Regional Hospital highlights the world's first fully autonomous medical delivery system, showcasing India-led advancements in asynchronous infrastructure and smart delivery networks, aimed at reducing road congestion and advancing urban digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

