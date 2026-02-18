Pocket FM's Creator Economy Thrives with AI Boost

Pocket FM's creator economy has reached a notable milestone, surpassing Rs 300 crore, with expectations to increase threefold by 2026, driven by advances in artificial intelligence. The company reported that over 300,000 creators have launched their stories since AI capabilities were implemented last year.

Looking ahead, Pocket FM plans to expand its creator base to one million by 2026. The data highlights that the top 10% of monetised creators collectively earned over Rs 50 crore in 2025, while the top 1% enjoyed annual earnings exceeding Rs 50 lakh. Around 20% now make over Rs 1 lakh monthly.

The introduction of AI tools has significantly reduced content creation timelines by more than 90%, simplifying the process with a single click, and facilitating faster episode releases and monetisation. Co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak emphasized the platform's role in actualizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an AI-driven creator ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)