Pocket FM's Creator Economy Thrives with AI Boost

Pocket FM's creator economy has surpassed Rs 300 crore, with projections to triple by 2026 due to its AI capabilities. Over 3 lakh creators joined the platform last year, and Pocket FM aims for 10 lakh by 2026. Significant earnings for top creators underline the platform's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pocket FM's creator economy has reached a notable milestone, surpassing Rs 300 crore, with expectations to increase threefold by 2026, driven by advances in artificial intelligence. The company reported that over 300,000 creators have launched their stories since AI capabilities were implemented last year.

Looking ahead, Pocket FM plans to expand its creator base to one million by 2026. The data highlights that the top 10% of monetised creators collectively earned over Rs 50 crore in 2025, while the top 1% enjoyed annual earnings exceeding Rs 50 lakh. Around 20% now make over Rs 1 lakh monthly.

The introduction of AI tools has significantly reduced content creation timelines by more than 90%, simplifying the process with a single click, and facilitating faster episode releases and monetisation. Co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak emphasized the platform's role in actualizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an AI-driven creator ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

