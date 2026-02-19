Left Menu

India's AI Impact: Building an Inclusive Future

India's Frontier AI companies have committed to advancing AI usage understanding for policy-making, focusing on jobs and multilingual evaluations. Under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments,' these companies aim to lead in AI governance that balances innovation with equity and real-world impact in the Global South.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:24 IST
Leading AI companies from India have united under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments' to enhance the understanding of real-world AI applications. This initiative aligns with policies addressing issues like employment and aims to bolster multilingual and contextual evaluations, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at the India AI Impact Summit.

According to Vaishnaw, the voluntary commitments made by companies, including local innovators such as Sarvam and Bharatjan, reflect a collective ambition for inclusive and responsible AI. The approach positions India as a leader in crafting AI governance frameworks that innovate while ensuring fairness and tangible impact.

The commitments focus on two main areas: improving insights into AI's impact on jobs, skills, and economic transformation using anonymized data, and enhancing AI systems' performance across languages and cultures. These efforts strive to create AI applications that are equitable and effective globally, particularly in the Global South.

