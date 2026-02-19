Robotic Dog Scandal at Galgotias University Ignites Assembly Debate

The uproar over Galgotias University's false representation of a Chinese robotic dog reached the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as Samajwadi Party members called for a comprehensive investigation. The incident, which occurred at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, sparked concerns over the future of students and the university's integrity.

The controversy ignited on Tuesday when the university showcased a robotic dog named Orion as its creation. Quick to debunk the claim, netizens recognized it as the Unitree Go2 from China's Unitree Robotics, commonly used in educational settings. The university faced harsh criticism and eventually apologized after the power supply to its booth was cut.

Samajwadi Party MLAs argued in the Assembly that the issue transcends politics, affecting national credibility. They urged the state government to verify the claims made by institutions at such summits and enforce strict measures to prevent similar incidents. The call for action emphasized the need for timely investigations to safeguard the integrity of the educational system.

(With inputs from agencies.)