Zimbabwe's Underdog Story: Dreams of T20 Glory

Zimbabwe, undeterred by a decade's absence of T20I in India, aims for a top performance in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, according to captain Sikandar Raza. After surprising wins against Sri Lanka and Australia, the team faces tough opponents including India, South Africa, and West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:33 IST
Zimbabwe, despite not playing a T20I in India for over a decade, is confident of performing well in the T20 World Cup Super Eights. Captain Sikandar Raza expressed this confidence on Sunday, after the team's surprising victories over Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stages.

Zimbabwe now faces more formidable foes, including defending champions India, runners-up South Africa, and two-time winners West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium. Raza emphasized that the team is not concerned about adapting to Indian conditions as they have been preparing diligently.

The team last played in India during the 2016 T20 World Cup, and Raza remains optimistic despite being seen as underdogs. He highlighted the changes in team spirit with every win, stressing their hunger and relief after qualifying past the Ireland game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

