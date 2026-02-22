Intruder Shot at Mar-a-Lago: Secret Service Prevents Perimeter Breach

In a serious security incident, the U.S. Secret Service announced on Sunday that its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s. The man attempted to breach a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, located in Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing high-profile locations like Mar-a-Lago. The Secret Service remains vigilant in protecting such critical sites.

Meanwhile, President Trump was safely in Washington, uninvolved in the event as it unfolded. The Secret Service has not released further details about the incident or the identity of the intruder.

(With inputs from agencies.)