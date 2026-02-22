Left Menu

Intruder Shot at Mar-a-Lago: Secret Service Prevents Perimeter Breach

The U.S. Secret Service reported that its agents fatally shot a man in his 20s who attempted to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. At the time of the incident, President Trump was in Washington.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a serious security incident, the U.S. Secret Service announced on Sunday that its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s. The man attempted to breach a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, located in Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing high-profile locations like Mar-a-Lago. The Secret Service remains vigilant in protecting such critical sites.

Meanwhile, President Trump was safely in Washington, uninvolved in the event as it unfolded. The Secret Service has not released further details about the incident or the identity of the intruder.

