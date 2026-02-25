TCS Embraces AI: Revenue Cannibalization Isn't a Concern

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT service company, is embracing artificial intelligence openly, unfazed by the potential revenue cannibalization that AI tools could bring. CEO K Krithivasan highlighted this during the annual NTLF event, emphasizing the company's confidence in integrating AI into its operations.

Krithivasan noted an interesting trend: younger employees are often more adept at developing AI-based solutions compared to their senior counterparts. He encouraged all associates to utilize AI for customer projects, even if it means sacrificing some revenue.

Terming AI a 'civilizational shift,' Krithivasan underscored the technology's transformative impact on democratizing knowledge. Amid concerns about AI governance, he suggested that AI could regulate itself through multiple agents, a sentiment echoed by Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Ashok Vaswani.