TCS Embraces AI: Revenue Cannibalization Isn't a Concern

India's largest IT company, TCS, welcomes AI adoption, even if it affects revenue. While senior staff lag in AI proficiency, TCS encourages all employees to integrate AI into projects. CEO Krithivasan describes AI as a 'civilizational shift,' emphasizing its role in democratizing knowledge and enhancing productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:17 IST
TCS Embraces AI: Revenue Cannibalization Isn't a Concern
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT service company, is embracing artificial intelligence openly, unfazed by the potential revenue cannibalization that AI tools could bring. CEO K Krithivasan highlighted this during the annual NTLF event, emphasizing the company's confidence in integrating AI into its operations.

Krithivasan noted an interesting trend: younger employees are often more adept at developing AI-based solutions compared to their senior counterparts. He encouraged all associates to utilize AI for customer projects, even if it means sacrificing some revenue.

Terming AI a 'civilizational shift,' Krithivasan underscored the technology's transformative impact on democratizing knowledge. Amid concerns about AI governance, he suggested that AI could regulate itself through multiple agents, a sentiment echoed by Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Ashok Vaswani.

