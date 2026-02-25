On Running Steps Into the Future with Robotic Shoe Factory in South Korea

On Running, a sportswear brand, has launched a cutting-edge factory in Busan, South Korea, where robots craft running shoes. The company is expanding into the robotic manufacturing sector, with plans for more such factories in the United States and Europe, aiming to accelerate production and delivery times.

Faced with tariff hikes, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical challenges, many brands are leaning toward nearshoring to bring manufacturing closer to consumers. Co-founder Caspar Coppetti highlighted automation's ability to speed up shoe production, reduce environmental impact, and manufacture closer to primary markets, unlike the traditional model relying on Asia-based production.

Debuting its innovative 'LightSpray' marathon shoe during the Paris Olympics in 2024, On Running utilizes a robot to spray material onto molds, simplifying the traditional 200-step process into a single automated action. Such advancements position the company in fierce competition with industry giants like Nike and Adidas for the fastest marathon shoe.

(With inputs from agencies.)