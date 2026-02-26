Left Menu

Drones Take Center Stage in Army's Future Warfare Strategy

The Army is establishing 'Ashin' drone platoons across various regiments to boost drone warfare capacity. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar emphasized the importance of drones in modern warfare and announced the formation of specialised 'Bhairav' units for deep operations. Drones are being produced in Army workshops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Army is embracing drone technology to enhance its warfare capabilities, according to Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command. He announced the creation of dedicated 'Ashin' drone platoons across infantry, artillery, and armored regiments.

Specialized 'Bhairav' units will be used for operations deep in hostile territories as the Army restructures its forces. These shifts emphasize the growing significance of drones in military strategy, facilitating precision strikes and rapid response during conflicts.

Lt Gen Katiyar praised the production of drones within the Army's own workshops, highlighting their ability to meet operational needs effectively. Addressing Operation Sindoor, he reaffirmed India's readiness to respond firmly to threats, while keeping future plans under wraps until executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

