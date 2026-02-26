Strategic Alliance: Revolutionizing Space Ground Systems

In a significant strategic move, space technology firms Geminus Space and Safran Data Systems India have formalized their commitment to advance ground system operations. The collaboration, cemented by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday, was a focal point at the on-going DefSat 2026 Conference and Exhibition.

The partnership aims to revolutionize space communication by integrating Geminus Space's unified ground operations platform with Safran's state-of-the-art systems, including antennas and signal processing units. This integration promises to streamline and automate large-scale operations, marking a significant leap for ground segment services catering to both strategic and commercial users in India.

Geminus Space, headquartered in Pune, and Bengaluru-based Safran Data Systems India, both leaders in their respective fields, are set to build the next-generation intelligent, automated, and software-defined ground segments. Officials have expressed optimism about offering optimized, India-focused solutions through this collaboration.

