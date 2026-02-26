Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Revolutionizing Space Ground Systems

Geminus Space and Safran Data Systems India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to innovate large-scale ground system operations for space communication. This collaboration, announced during the DefSat 2026 Conference, aims to integrate Geminus' data monitoring platform with Safran’s ground equipment for optimized strategic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic move, space technology firms Geminus Space and Safran Data Systems India have formalized their commitment to advance ground system operations. The collaboration, cemented by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday, was a focal point at the on-going DefSat 2026 Conference and Exhibition.

The partnership aims to revolutionize space communication by integrating Geminus Space's unified ground operations platform with Safran's state-of-the-art systems, including antennas and signal processing units. This integration promises to streamline and automate large-scale operations, marking a significant leap for ground segment services catering to both strategic and commercial users in India.

Geminus Space, headquartered in Pune, and Bengaluru-based Safran Data Systems India, both leaders in their respective fields, are set to build the next-generation intelligent, automated, and software-defined ground segments. Officials have expressed optimism about offering optimized, India-focused solutions through this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

