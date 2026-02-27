Pioneering Private 5G: NTT DATA and Ericsson's Bold Partnership

NTT DATA and Ericsson have announced a strategic partnership focusing on the enterprise adoption of private 5G networks and innovative AI applications.

Aimed at enhancing global operations, this multi-year agreement integrates Ericsson's telecom expertise with NTT DATA's network services. The partnership targets sectors like manufacturing, energy, and smart cities, promising enhanced real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making.

By offering streamlined solutions and reducing vendor complexities, NTT DATA and Ericsson intend to simplify deployment processes and accelerate time to market for enterprises worldwide.

