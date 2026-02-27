Left Menu

Pioneering Private 5G: NTT DATA and Ericsson's Bold Partnership

NTT DATA and Ericsson have partnered to accelerate enterprise adoption of private 5G networks and advanced AI applications. This collaboration aims to streamline deployment across sectors like manufacturing and smart cities, by combining private 5G connectivity with edge AI capabilities for improved business outcomes.

NTT DATA and Ericsson have announced a strategic partnership focusing on the enterprise adoption of private 5G networks and innovative AI applications.

Aimed at enhancing global operations, this multi-year agreement integrates Ericsson's telecom expertise with NTT DATA's network services. The partnership targets sectors like manufacturing, energy, and smart cities, promising enhanced real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making.

By offering streamlined solutions and reducing vendor complexities, NTT DATA and Ericsson intend to simplify deployment processes and accelerate time to market for enterprises worldwide.

