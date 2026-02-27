Target Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Financial Challenges

Retail giant Target is grappling with shareholder criticism as the company struggles with declining profits and controversial policy shifts. Investors have raised concerns over the company's strategic direction, particularly its retreat from diversity initiatives and its overall market positioning in a competitive landscape.

Against the backdrop of a 14% profit dip over five years, Target's market value plummeted to $52 billion. Meanwhile, competitors such as Costco and Walmart have been thriving. Recent decisions by Target's management, led by CEO Michael Fiddelke, have sparked debates about leadership and future strategies. Fiddelke has made significant staffing and investment changes as he aims to rejuvenate the brand.

Investor groups, including major pension funds, are demanding changes to ensure corporate governance independence. They have voiced their disapproval of Brian Cornell's dual roles, emphasizing the need for independent leadership. With a challenging path ahead, Target must navigate intense competition, reputational risks, and the demands of shareholders seeking a return to growth.

