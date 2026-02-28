Left Menu

AI's Dual Role: Climate Saviour or Environmental Risk?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds promise for climate change solutions but presents environmental risks due to its energy and water requirements. UNEP's Martin Krause emphasizes AI's dual role while advocating for sustainable practices like renewable energy for data centers. UNEA-7 has endorsed a resolution for AI's eco-friendly deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:29 IST
AI's Dual Role: Climate Saviour or Environmental Risk?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seen as both a potential saviour and a risk to the environment, according to Martin Krause from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). While AI can enhance climate solutions, its energy and water consumption must be managed to avoid exacerbating environmental challenges.

During the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Krause highlighted AI's role in climate action. AI technologies are driving early weather warning systems, aiding renewable grid integration, and enhancing satellite alert systems to track emissions. He stressed the importance of incorporating renewable energy in AI data centres to curb fossil fuel emissions.

The UNEA-7 resolution, passed in 2025, underscores the need for member states to promote sustainable AI use. The directive aims to maximize AI's environmental benefits while minimizing its ecological footprint through strategic cooperation and policy implementation.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Political Chess: Congress Warns of Horse Trading in Rajya Sabha Elections

Odisha Political Chess: Congress Warns of Horse Trading in Rajya Sabha Elect...

 India
2
UN Chief Calls for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions

UN Chief Calls for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions

 Global
3
Biden Returns to South Carolina: A Homecoming in the Heart of Politics

Biden Returns to South Carolina: A Homecoming in the Heart of Politics

 United States
4
Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations

Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026