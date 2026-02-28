AI's Dual Role: Climate Saviour or Environmental Risk?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seen as both a potential saviour and a risk to the environment, according to Martin Krause from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). While AI can enhance climate solutions, its energy and water consumption must be managed to avoid exacerbating environmental challenges.

During the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Krause highlighted AI's role in climate action. AI technologies are driving early weather warning systems, aiding renewable grid integration, and enhancing satellite alert systems to track emissions. He stressed the importance of incorporating renewable energy in AI data centres to curb fossil fuel emissions.

The UNEA-7 resolution, passed in 2025, underscores the need for member states to promote sustainable AI use. The directive aims to maximize AI's environmental benefits while minimizing its ecological footprint through strategic cooperation and policy implementation.